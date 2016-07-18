50 Cent Says Donald Trump As President Would Be Just Like Kanye West As President

With Starz’s Power coming back on July 17, 50 Cent has been making the rounds, with his latest stop being Conan.

While there the rapper-turned-actor spoke about his current financial woes, which include declaring bankruptcy but still posing with massive amounts of money. He even broke down the intricacies of bankruptcy law, and explained that people don’t understand the difference between chapter 7 and chapter 11 bankruptcy. He clarified that chapter 11 is when you’re reorganizing, which is what he’s doing, and chapter 7 is when you don’t any money.

The Queens rapper also addressed the fact that he was arrested in St. Kitts for swearing. He revealed he wasn’t even suppose to be performing at the venue, but was filling in for someone who dropped out at the last minute.

But the most interesting part of the interview came when host Conan O’Brien asked for the 41-year-old’s opinion on Kanye West running for president in 2020. While he enjoys the idea of the rapper running, he compares Ye’s presidency to Donald Trump‘s.

