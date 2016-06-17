CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Says Taylor Swift Lied About Not Approving Kanye West’s “Famous” Lyric

Kim Kardashian GQ Magazine Cover Shoot

In Kim Kardashian‘s GQ cover story she held nothing back.

Not only did she speak on her brother Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna and being a supporter of Hillary Clinton, but she also spoke on the now infamous lyric on “Famous” where Kanye rapped about having sex with Taylor Swift and making her famous. Kim backed up Kanye‘s claims that Taylor was consulted about the racy lyrics before the song’s release and approved them.

“She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t,” Kim says about Taylor Swift’s reaction to Kanye West’s song Famous. Kim says Taylor’s emotional wound is nonsense and that there’s video proof, because a videographer was actually filming their––Taylor and Kanye’s––phone call and that Taylor “totally approved that [line in the song about Swift]…. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved. What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?” Kim told GQ.

She went on to say that other heavy hitters in the industry were in the room when Kanye called Taylor to make the request.

“She totally gave the okay. Rick Rubin was there. So many respected people in the music business heard that [conversation] and knew. I mean, he’s called me a bitch in songs. That’s just, like, what they say. I never once think, [gasping] ‘What a derogatory word! How dare he?’ Not in a million years. I don’t know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden…. It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I’m so against this, and I’ll just laugh and say, ‘The joke’s on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.’ And I’m like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again,” Kim added.

Check out the rest of Kim’s interview with GQ here.

SOURCE: GQ | IMAGE CREDIT: GQ

Kim Kardashian Says Taylor Swift Lied About Not Approving Kanye West's "Famous" Lyric

