Take Notes: Here’s How Marshawn Lynch Saved The $50 Million He Made In The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is most known for his outlandish on-field antics and dicey relationship with the media.

But since Lynch’s retirement, plenty of people have raised their eyebrows upon finding out that he hasn’t spent any of the $50 million he made during his NFL career. His cousin, rapper Mistah F.A.B., has been making the media rounds in support of his new project Son of a Pimp 2. Aside from the music, F.A.B has been asked tons of questions about Lynch including comeback rumors and his finances.

F.A.B.’s gave an interesting take on Lynch’s approach to money while on XXL’s “Ante Up” podcast. First, he confirmed that that the former Seattle Seahawk hasn’t spent any of the money he made in the NFL.

“He lives like he’s broke. He still lives like, ‘Cuz, let me get $10.’ ‘Oooh, $10? Cuz, I don’t know. I don’t got it right now. How much is them? Oooh, $40? No, let me get the $15 ones.’ Like, that’s how he is. You’ll be like, ‘Bro, are you serious?’ Like, we’ll go out to eat or go somewhere and he’ll be like, ‘How much is the whomp whomp? Oooh, hell no! $60? Oh no, no. Let me get the $25 one right there, though, the one on the side of it. Yup, that one’s good!’ I’m like, ‘Cuz, you are a cheap ass hoe, bro.’ That’s just how he is. You learn to love him,” F.A.B. hilariously explains.

Lynch’s spending habits have rubbed off on the Beast Mode crew, as the squad has learned how to save money as well. In a recent piece on ESPN’s Undefeated, it was revealed that Lynch also helped his teammates understand their 401k plans.

