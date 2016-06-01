CLOSE
sports
HomeSports

Pau Gasol Considers Skipping Olympics Because Of The Zika Virus

0 reads
Leave a comment

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

With the Zika virus still making headlines, some athletes slated to go to the Olympics this summer in Rio De Janeiro are apprehensive.

One of the biggest athletes to question their involvement in the games is the Chicago Bulls’ Pau Gasol.

I’m thinking about whether or not to go. Just like every athlete, or any other person considering going to Rio, should be thinking about it,” said at a Monday event in Madrid, according to ESPN. During the Olympics, Gasol plays for his native Spain, which won silver medals in 2008 and 2012.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see some athletes deciding not to participate in the games to avoid putting their health and the health of their families at risk,” Gasol added.

U.S. officials have admitted that the concern over  the Zika virus is a “bit scarier” than previously thought. In fact, earlier this month, public health experts advised that Brazil should consider not hosting the Olympics this go-round over fears of spreading the virus.

SOURCE: NBA, ESPN, Huffington Post | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Pau Gasol Considers Skipping Olympics Because Of The Zika Virus was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Pau Gasol

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 7 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close