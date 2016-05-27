There are a bevy of roadblocks former inmates face that too often hamper their ability to succeed outside the walls of prison. For example, job interviews and opportunities are undermined because of the stigma associated with being a former prisoner or the “conviction” box is a neon sign on a job application. The Exodus Foundation is working diligently to help former prison inmates navigate the daunting reality of rejection and stigma. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney-Sadler, Founder and President of the Exodus Foundation about the organization’s on-going efforts to help former inmates meet the challenges of life upon release from prison.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”Jst_iiBA8Sxi” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Exodus Foundation Meeting the Needs of Former Prison Inmates was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted May 27, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: