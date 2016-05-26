CLOSE
Cavaliers DJ Trash Talks Drake After Raptors Lose

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

No one’s sadder than Drake that the Toronto Raptors are now down 3-2 against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the Raptors beat the Cavs on Saturday night, Drizzy let some trash talking fly on his Instagram towards Cleveland’s team DJ, Steph Floss.

Instagram Photo

Then, after the Raptors took the W in Games 3 and 4, Drizzy made sure the world knew that his squad was on top.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

But after that 116-78 blowout win by the Cavs on Wednesday night, Steph Floss let loose this gem.

Instagram Photo

The caption is of course a reference to Drake’s song “9” where he says “turn the 6 upside down it’s a 9 now.”

Now the series travels back up north and the Raptors will once again have home court advantage as they look to pull off a major upset in the series. It would’ve been nice to see LeBron James get in on the harmless trash talking, but he did his annual “Zero Dark Thirty” where he takes a leave of absence from any social media for the playoffs and finals.

If the Cavs do beat the Raptors and move on to the finals, we can’t wait to see Michael Jordan‘s cry face Photoshopped onto Drizzy.

