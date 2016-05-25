Craig Sager to Receive Jimmy V Award For Perseverance At 2016 ESPYs

TNT‘s Craig Sager will receive the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2016 Espys.

The storied reporter has been battling leukemia and he refuses to stop fighting. Though surprising that ESPN will be giving another network’s reporter an award, it speaks volumes about the sports juggernauts integrity.

“It just shows it’s not about me; it’s about something bigger than me. What I represent is somebody who, like Jimmy V said, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.’ I refuse to give up. I refuse to give in,” Sager told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Late Jimmy Valvano was friends with Sager as the two covered basketball at the 1991 Pan American Games in Cuba. Valvano was a beloved basketball coach at North Carolina State University and gave an inspirational speech at the 1993 ESPYs. He died two months later of bone cancer.

Like Valvano, Sager is a huge source of inspiration and shows no plans of slowing down. He’s ready to undergo his sixth round of chemotherapy before heading to Brazil to cover the summer Olympics in Rio.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

