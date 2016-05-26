Fat Joe & Remy Ma Feat. Jay Z “All The Way Up (Remix)”

After weeks of rumors, the remix of Fat Joe‘s jam “All the Way Up” featuring fresh bars from Jay Z is finally here. The track is lighting up the internet, thanks in no small part to a reference on Jay’s verse to Beyoncé‘sLEMONADE.

“You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions/ Lemonade is a popular drink and still is,” rhymes Jay, further fueling speculation that a response album and/or joint record to his wife’s scorching visual album is in the works (or, already complete, if you believe the rumors).

Listen for yourself here.

Album or not, this won’t be the last new Jay Z verse we’ll get this year. According to DJ Khaled, he has a single featuring Jay and Future in the works.

It’s starting to feel like the Carters are going to own this summer.

