Kanye West is never one to shy away from grand gestures and his latest celebrates Kim Kardashian.
‘Ye showed just how much he values his wife, by hiring a string orchestra to wake her on Mother’s Day. Kim took to Snapchat to show off the dope moment. The 12 piece orchestra was bathed in the sunlight due to the grand glass wall that Kanye had built for the sprawling Calabasas mansion. The group of ladies played “Let It Go” (which North probably loved) as Kim and North peered over the balcony.
Watch some of the footage below:
SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
Happy Mother's Day: 25 Pictures Of Rappers With Their Moms
15 photos Launch gallery
Happy Mother's Day: 25 Pictures Of Rappers With Their Moms
1. Ludacris & Roberta ShieldsSource: 1 of 15
2. Jay Z & Gloria CarterSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Swizz Beatz With His MotherSource: 3 of 15
4. Jay Z With Afeni Shakur & Voletta WallaceSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Kanye & Donda WestSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Common & Dr. Mahalia Ann HinesSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Drake & Sandi GrahamSource: 7 of 15
8. T.I. & "Mama T.I.Source: 8 of 15
9. Nicki Minaj With Carol Maroj & FamilySource: 9 of 15
10. Big Sean & Myra AndersonSource: 10 of 15
11. Ab-Soul And "Mama Soul"Source: 11 of 15
12. Kid Cudi & Elsie MescudiSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Puff Daddy & Janice CombsSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Will Smith & Caroline BrightSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Wiz Khalifa With Mom And SongSource: 15 of 15
Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With A Private Orchestra Performance For Mother’s Day was originally published on theurbandaily.com
