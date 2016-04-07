Women’s Empowerment 2016 Local Talent Audition Winners Announced!!

0 reads Leave a comment
On Monday, Women’s Empowerment local talent auditions took place at the Hayti Heritage center in Durham. We had many amazing and talented acts audition, and 10 were chosen to perform at Women’s Empowerment 2016..
Take a look at the winners below, and congratulations to those who were chosen!!
Women’s Empowerment 2016 local talent winners:
T. King
Jazmine Leigh
Dotti
Reco Live
Markita Halo
Ashlee Altise
ENKOG
Promise Woody
GWA (Girls with Attitude)
Chosen One
