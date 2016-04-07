On Monday,local talent auditions took place at the Hayti Heritage center in Durham. We had many amazing and talented acts audition, and 10 were chosen to perform at Women’s Empowerment 2016..

Take a look at the winners below, and congratulations to those who were chosen!!

Women’s Empowerment 2016 local talent winners:

T. King

Jazmine Leigh

Dotti

Reco Live

Markita Halo

Ashlee Altise

ENKOG

Promise Woody

GWA (Girls with Attitude)

Chosen One

Women’s Empowerment 2016 Local Talent Audition Winners Announced!! was originally published on foxync.com

Mir.I.am Posted April 7, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: