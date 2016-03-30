Audition To Perform At Women’s Empowerment 2016 In Raleigh

So, you think you’ve got talent? You think you’ve got what it takes to perform at Women’s Empowerment 2016?

Come show us.

Local Talent Auditions for Women’s Empowerment 2016 will take place on Monday, April 4, at the Hayti Heritage Center (804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27701). Auditions start at 5 p.m.

Download the audition package. We can’t wait to see you there!

WE 2016 Audition Package

