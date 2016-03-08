Jon Connor & Larry Wilmore Have Heart-To-Heart Convo About The Flint Water Crisis

The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore has been leading the way regarding discussion about the most important social issues happening in America right now.

So when the Flint water crisis started making national news, it was just a matter of time before Wilmore got in on the conversation. Earlier this month, Jon Connor, a rapper from Flint, Michigan who is signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records, stopped by to perform his new song, “Fresh Water For Flint” on The Nightly Show.

After the show, the emcee opened up about his personal experience with the crisis, revealing that his mother still lives in one of the worst affected areas.

The conversation was caught on tape in this exclusive video, which you can see above.

