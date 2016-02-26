CLOSE
“Black-ish” Hopes To Spark Great Conversation On Police Brutality After Last Night’s Episode

Creator Kenya Barris opened up about wanting to start the conversation.

Last night, ABC’s hit comedy black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, took on the very serious topic of police brutality.

The Washington Post reports:

“‘Hope,’ which takes place entirely in the Johnson house, is exactly the type of multigenerational conversation that has made previous episodes of ‘Blackish,’ now in its second season, stand out amid the current sitcom line-up,” writes Post scribe Bethonie Butler.

Creator Kenya Barris opened up about wanting to start the conversation, as well as the inspiration behind the episode:

“Well, my hopes are that it starts a great conversation and, at the same time, makes people laugh and think. My fear is: I don’t what to piss anyone off. I don’t want to politicize the show. I don’t want people to feel like it’s not funny enough. I don’t want people to feel like it’s too heavy to be a comedy.”

You can read more of the great interview with Barris on The Hollywood Reporter. Watch the full episode of black-ish‘s “Hope” here.

SOURCE: ABCWashington Post, THR | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Hulu

“Black-ish” Hopes To Spark Great Conversation On Police Brutality After Last Night’s Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com

Anthony Anderson , Black-ish , police brutality , race

Photos
