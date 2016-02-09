Comedian Godfrey Reads Langston Hughes’ Timeless Poem “Harlem”

We all have dreams. But it’s not until they’re realized that they can be acted on.

In the latest installment of Black History Retold, we revisited Langston Hughes’ “Harlem,” commonly known as A Dream Deferred. The poem was published in 1951, and it addresses one of his most common topics – the limitations of the American Dream for African Americans.

Comedian Godfrey recites the simple but meaningful poem, proving it’s just as applicable today as it was during the times of segregation. While much progress has been made since, there’s still much work to be done.

Watch Godfrey’s retelling of one of the most powerful African American poems in history above.

