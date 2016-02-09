Living The Cubicle Life Too Long? 9 Ways To Fuel Your Dream

We’ve all got dreams, but not many of us have dream jobs. Usually it’s because there’s something holding us back, but too often it’s because we’re holding ourselves back. On the bright side, inspiration can come in unexpected packages, and there’s nothing that’ll see you free like a new car.

Check out our list of 9 ways to fuel your dream below, and watch a few inspirational videos from Godfrey at brightsideshorts.com for another boost.

Actor (Mercedes-Benz SLK250)

We’ve all heard about Hollywood being full of struggling actors, so if you’re gonna go for it, you might as well go big. A snazzy SLK250 will not only get you to your auditions on time, it’ll have you looking the part from door-to-door. Load up with the premium package and you’ll snag a navigation system, satellite radio capabilities, seat heaters, and a rear spoiler. The only thing missing is your first big role.

Artist (Scion xB)

Artists like to stick out a little, and there’s nothing more practical than a functional fashion statement. The Scion xB fits the bill and won’t break the bank. A huge list of customizable options allows for decisions like upgraded 17-inch wheels, a sporty spoiler, and accessories like fog lights and mudguards. Plus, on the bright side, building up your xB is kinda like your first art project.

Singer (Jeep Cherokee)

From roped off red carpets to tucked-away dressing rooms, entertainers need space. But if you’re just launching your dream job, sometimes it’s hard to figure out where you belong. That’s one reason you really need your own personal space, and with a comfy off-road vehicle like the Jeep Cherokee, there’s really nowhere you can’t fit in.

DJ (Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan)

A good DJ needs to do it all. You’re expected to spin everyone’s favorite records, introduce new hits, and keep the dance floor moving the whole time. And, ideally, you’re supposed to do it all with a little class. DJ’s don’t need to lug their record crates around anymore, but you’ll still need a stylish way of getting to your gigs.

Chef/Cook (Honda Civic)

Whether you want to be the next celebrity chef or just cook up a storm in the background, chef’s are a rare breed. With all the heat and bustle of a kitchen, a good chef is always on her toes. That holds true on the road too, and there’s nothing as nimble and reliable as a Honda Civic to get the job done.

Entrepreneur (Mazda Miata)

Entrepreneurs carve their own path, but the big bucks usually don’t come until later in life. That doesn’t mean you can’t live the lifestyle from the jump though, and with a little convertible like the Mazda Miata, you’ll always see the bright side of being on the road.

Photographer (Chevrolet Malibu)

Being in the spotlight sounds good, but it’s often the behind-the-scenes folks who get the best perspective on show business. Photographers see it all and have one of the coolest jobs around. And while the gig calls for a bit of blending in, that doesn’t mean you have to fall back entirely. The new Chevrolet Malibu offers the perfect balance of quiet luxury; plus, you’ll be able to fit all your gear in the roomy interior.

Designer (Scion iA)

There are at least half a dozen types of designers that would make for a good dream job: fashion designer, interior designer, graphic designer, etc. In any of those cases though, designers are expected to have a streamlined sense of style. Enter the Scion iA: a small budget car that comes automatically equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a seven-inch touchscreen console. Of course you’ll have all sorts of accessorizing to do as well, which is just some early practice for the job.

Writer/Novelist (Honda Fit)

Being a writer is a common dream job, but it’s a bit different than most people’s ideal careers. There’s rarely glitz and glamour, and you’ll end up spending a lot of time alone. But it’s still a perfect fit for a lot of folks, and being your own boss means a different kind of freedom. With a tiny little car like the Honda Fit you can have your own little On the Road moment.

Posted February 9, 2016

