Kandi Burruss On NeNe Leakes’ Return To RHOA: “She Couldn’t Miss Out On That Bravo Check!” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 11.05.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Buruss stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to drop some juicy hints about the upcoming season!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, she reveals the sex of her baby and explains why RHOA’s infamous Nene Leakes is actually returning to the show, despite an earlier, much-publicized announcement that she was leaving this show. Click on the audio player to hear all the details in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations with celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

RELATED: Kandi Burruss’ Husband Todd Tucker In Mourning

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Shuts NeNe Leakes Down!

RELATED: A “Much Happier” NeNe Leakes Reflects On Leaving RHOA, Possible Return

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors About Transgender Model Amiyah Scott Joining RHOA

    Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

    45 photos Launch gallery

    Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

    Continue reading Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

    Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

    Kandi Burruss On NeNe Leakes’ Return To RHOA: “She Couldn’t Miss Out On That Bravo Check!” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Kandi Burruss , nen leakes , real housewives of atlanta , rhoa

    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
     2 days ago
    07.05.19
    Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
     4 days ago
    07.03.19
    Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
     6 days ago
    07.01.19
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close