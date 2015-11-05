Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Buruss stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to drop some juicy hints about the upcoming season!
Plus, she reveals the sex of her baby and explains why RHOA’s infamous Nene Leakes is actually returning to the show, despite an earlier, much-publicized announcement that she was leaving this show. Click on the audio player to hear all the details in this exclusive interview!
Hear more cool conversations with celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!
Kandi Burruss On NeNe Leakes’ Return To RHOA: “She Couldn’t Miss Out On That Bravo Check!” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com