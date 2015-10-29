CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Connects With Colin Tilley For “These Walls” Video

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

These days, perhaps no names inspire more confidence in a music video than Kendrick Lamar and Colin Tilley. They delivered the video of the year with “Alright.” Today, they connected again for the  less metaphorical, more joyous “These Walls.”

Like “Alright,” it’s another mini-movie that stands out because of its narrative ambition. There’s a house party going on and Kendrick, cornrows tight, is catching a whine. What follows is a tale of adventure and jail tales that involves Terry Crews and Lamar hitting the Quan. There’s also a black card that reads “to be continued…”.

Lamar won’t only be producing new visuals. He’s heading on the Kunta’s Groove Sessions Tour throughout the fall.

