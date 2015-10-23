Screen Roundup: Janelle Monae Lands First Film Role, Misty Copeland Heads To Small Screen, & More

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris have just joined the cast of Moonlight, helmed by Brad Pitt‘s production company A24. The Barry Jenkins-directed film is a coming-of-age story about a young man in Miami growing up during the “War on Drugs.” It’s unclear who Monae and Harris will be playing as of yet, but this is Monae’s first film. [THR]

The 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions is getting a TV remake on NBC. It will be by the same guy who brought the teen flick to the stage in this year’s Unauthorized Musical Parody of Cruel Intentions, and will center around Sebastian and Annette’s (Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon) 16-year-old-son, who finds his dad’s old journals and ends up learning about his father’s secret past and legacy. He later goes to San Francisco to live the life his father conveniently left behind. Cruel Intentions is likely to hit NBC next year. [THR]

Misty Copeland just won’t stop with the #BlackGirlMagic (not that we want her to). The ballet phenomenon will be producing a dance drama for FOX. She’s working with Survivor’s Remorse writer and Copeland fan Tracy Oliver. The show will follow a group of dancers who compete to become the ballet company’s principal dancer (just like Copeland). [Deadline]

Laverne Cox will star as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s 40th anniversary. The musical production will air on FOX next year, and the Orange is the New Black star tweeted that she is “excited to be part of the Rocky Horror legacy.” [Vulture]

Aziz Ansari is ready to strike it out on his own. The trailer for his new Netflix show Master of None is out, and it looks hilarious. The series will take a look at life and love from Aziz’s point of view.

I Am Cait is returning for season two. E! announced that Caitlyn Jenner‘s reality show was renewed, thanks to its average 2.13 million viewership. The public positively responded to her journey about living life as a transgender woman. “Caitlyn’s story has ignited a global conversation on the transgender community on a scale that has never been seen before,” said Jeff Olde, E!’s exec vice president of programming and development. [Variety]

