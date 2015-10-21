CLOSE
Amber Rose Blasts GQ For Referring To Her As “Kanye’s Ex” & “Wiz’s Baby Mama”

Amber Rose is not here to be a name that is only looked at as the ex-significant other of another rapper, and GQ needs to understand that.

The prestigious magazine recently released a blurb about the model’s upcoming book, How To Be A Bad Bitch, where they referred to her as “Kanye’s infamous ex” and “Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama.”

On top of putting her name next to her ex’s, Muva Rosebud was also deemed a “teen stripper turned megalomaniac muse,” much to her displeasure.

She put the blurb on her Instagram, captioning the photo,”Really @gq??? I’m so much more then Kanye’s Ex or Wiz’s baby’s mama. Damn, why the fuck did u guys reach out to me for this article and photoshoot? To dumb me down? I talked about feminism and my Slutwalk… Wtf nice title smh I expected so much more from u guys and I’m so disappointed. I was so excited to be featured in GQ not realizing I was shooting for a tabloid. My slutwalk was for ignorant shit like this. Oh “Her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top”? Nice pun. Negative af. Thx for nothing.”

The blurb comes just after Amber Rose hosted her Slut Walk LA, which was to help women protest being slut-shamed. She even gave a speech on forgiving both of her famous ex’s for their comments about her in interviews and tracks.

What are your thoughts on Amber shutting down GQ?

