CLOSE
Radio One
Home

WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True

Check out the ballerina's comedic side! We think she would be a great actress!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

“It took 47-years and a hell of a lot of soul searching but today I finally discovered that my passion is ballet” Jimmy Kimmel said, all while wearing a pink tutu.

He and his assistant, Guillermo, decided it would be a great idea to show off their dance moves for the city of Brooklyn and they enlisted famed dancer, Misty Copeland to help them learn the art of ballet.

Check out the awkwardly hilarious clip of the host actually performing on stage with Misty at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Encore!

RELATED STORIES:

ICYMI: Misty Copeland Shows Off Her Black Girl Magic In Epic ‘Late Show’ Performance

Sundance Selects Releases Trailer For Misty Copeland Documentary ‘A Ballerina’s Tale’ [VIDEO]

8 photos Launch gallery

Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos

Continue reading WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True

Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2820061”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2820061″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2820061″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2820061” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

A Ballerina's Tale , Jimmy Kimmel , Misty Copeland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close