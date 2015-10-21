CLOSE
National
Home

Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars”

Tamar Braxton and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are killing it on ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are killing it on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Week after week, Tamar and Val have pulled off some of the most refreshing and contemporary routines the reality dance series has seen in years – and last night was no exception.

Inspired by Janet Jackson’s return to music, Tamar paid tribute to the pop legend with a jazz performance of “Rhythm Nation.” Impressed by the precision, Tamar and Val received a perfect score of 40 from the judges.

Tamar is currently readying a Christmas album with her sisters and she’s also a co-host on Fox’s The Real. Watch her dope tribute up top.

11 photos Launch gallery

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

Continue reading Rhythm Nation: Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars”

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114989”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114989″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114989″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114989” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dancing With The Stars , janet jackson , janet jackson tribute , Tamar Braxton , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close