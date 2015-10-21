Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars”

Tamar Braxton and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are killing it on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Week after week, Tamar and Val have pulled off some of the most refreshing and contemporary routines the reality dance series has seen in years – and last night was no exception.

Inspired by Janet Jackson’s return to music, Tamar paid tribute to the pop legend with a jazz performance of “Rhythm Nation.” Impressed by the precision, Tamar and Val received a perfect score of 40 from the judges.

Tamar is currently readying a Christmas album with her sisters and she’s also a co-host on Fox’s The Real. Watch her dope tribute up top.

11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114989”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114989″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114989″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114989” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments Source:Getty 1 of 11 1. Janet's "Rhythm Nation" performance was nothing short of legendary. Source:Getty 2 of 11 2. The infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl halftime show. Source:Getty 3 of 11 3. When she performed a moving tribute to brother Michael during the 2009 MTV VMAs. Source:Getty 4 of 11 4. The world first fell in love with Janet when she played Penny on "Good Times." Source:Getty 5 of 11 5. The reason why we're all calling them "Poetic Justice braids." Source:Getty 6 of 11 6. Who could forget her ultra sexy performance while accepting the MTV Icon Award? Source:Getty 7 of 11 7. The only thing better than Janet? Janet AND Michael, together. Source:Instagram 8 of 11 8. The Rolling Stone magazine cover that stopped the world. Source:Instagram 9 of 11 9. The breathtaking cover of The Velvet Rope. Source:Getty 10 of 11 10. 1990s fine. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 11. "What's It Gonna Be?" music video with Busta Rhymes. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114989”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114989″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114989″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114989” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Rhythm Nation: Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars” Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114989”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114989″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114989″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114989” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars” was originally published on globalgrind.com