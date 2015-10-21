What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer, Kevin Hart Throws Fan’s Phone, & More

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will hit theaters just in time for the holidays.

Now, as we wait it out, Disney’s given fans a little something to hold onto in the meantime, debuting the trailer during Monday Night Football this week. Just over two minutes long, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and Harrison Ford get us all wrapped up in the space-set suspense while talking ancient myths.

Check out the trailer, plus Boyega’s hilarious reaction to it, above.

Sometimes, celebrity security can get a little overzealous. According to TMZ, Kevin Hart‘s bodyguards got into it with house security at a Canadian strip club, after pushing through a crowd to leave the venue.

It reportedly resulted in the house security pushing back. Kevin can also be seen throwing a fan’s phone after he realized the fan was recording. To top it off, it also appears Kevin did not pay his $65 bill. Watch the footage here.

Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse will hit theaters on October 30th.

Ahead of its box office debut, a new Red Band clip from the movie has been released, but be warned – it’s gory. The film is directed by Christopher Landon, and tells the story of three scouts joining “forces with one badass cocktail waitress to become the world’s most unlikely team of heroes. When their peaceful town is ravaged by a zombie invasion, they’ll fight for the badge of a lifetime and put their scouting skills to the test to save mankind from the undead.”

Check it out above.

Gilmore Girls will soon be available for Netflix and chill, so get excited.

According to TVLine:

Sources confirm that Netflix has closed a deal with Warner Bros. for a limited-series revival of Gilmore Girls penned by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Daniel Palladino.

Although negotiations with the cast are only now beginning, I’m told all of the major players — most notably Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop and Scott Patterson — are expected back for the continuation. Additionally, per multiple insiders, the revival will consist of four 90-minute episodes/mini-movies.

We will definitely be tuning in.

SOURCE: TMZ, TVLine | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News, Getty

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer, Kevin Hart Throws Fan’s Phone, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com