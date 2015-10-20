CLOSE
National
BFF Bonding Time: Kim Kardashian Takes North West & Her Bestie To The Pumpkin Patch

North West is getting ready to welcome her little brother in the next few months, but for now, she’s holding the spotlight with both of her parents.

Kim Kardashian took her adorable daughter and her bestie to the local pumpkin patch at Underwood Family Farms, where they had a day full of fun festivities.

Nori was photo’d with her girl in the middle of the patch, sitting on top of pumpkins as they sported some cute face paint.

The two looked like two peas in a pod as they held hands walking through the farm, and even tuckered out at the end by falling asleep together on the ride home.

North is due to welcome her little brother on December 25th, which is when her mommy is due to give birth.

See the cute photos of Nori and her bestie at the pumpkin patch above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Continue reading BFF Bonding Time: Kim Kardashian Takes North West & Her Bestie To The Pumpkin Patch

BFF Bonding Time: Kim Kardashian Takes North West & Her Bestie To The Pumpkin Patch was originally published on globalgrind.com

BFF , Kim Kardashian , North West , pumpkin patch , Pumpkins

