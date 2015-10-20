CLOSE
Lamar Odom Will Be Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital For Treatment

Kobe Bryant And Phil Jackson Address The Media

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

UPDATE 9:52 PM EST

Lamar has reportedly been discharged from the Las Vegas hospital, where he is being transferred to California to continue his treatment.

E! News reports that Khloe Kardashian has been by his side for the discharging, and is joining him in the helicopter ride to the hospital in Los Angeles.

——

Lamar Odom fought a tough battle this past week after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, and in a coma at a Las Vegas hospital.

After finally waking up and showing that he was responding, it’s been reported that the former NBA player will be undergoing a lot of treatment if he has any chance of recovering normally.

Reports also said earlier today that Khloe Kardashian will be right by his side to help him through this time, which will be made easier as he is reportedly going to be transferred to a Los Angeles hospital.

Lamar will be making his recovery in Southern California, and is expected to leave within the next day and a half or so.

E! News reports, “They are in the early stages of working out the logistics of how they may transport him back to L.A. As we previously reported, Lamar’s stature prohibited him from being able to airlifted in a helicopter, so privately chartering a medical flight is one of several options that is being considered at this time.”

We are keeping Lamar in our prayers during this tough time.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lamar Odom Will Be Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital For Treatment was originally published on globalgrind.com

Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom , Los Angeles , treatment

