Oprah Invests Nearly $50 Million In Rebranding “Weight Watchers”

Over the past three decades, Oprah Winfrey has been candid about her struggles with weight loss and body image. Two months ago, the 61-year-old began using the Weight Watchers app as a means to shed some pounds. Lady O loves the program so much, that she’s purchased 10% of the company for a mere $43 million!

Oprah has also given Weight Watchers permission to use her image and likeness in commercials and products. At that cost, we’re surprised the billionaire didn’t get at least 25% of the company. In the 50 years since the program first began, hundreds if not thousands of other fitness fads as well as the evolution of technology has made Weight Watchers nearly obsolete.

In 2011, a share of Weight Watchers stock was $86.76 earlier this month, a share was only $6.79 that’s a 92% drop according to USA Today. Now with Oprah’s stamp of approval a share of stock is $13.92.

One of the goals of the new partnership with Oprah is “helping people lead a healthier, happier life,” said company President and CEO Jim Chambers in a statement.

Now that Weight Watchers​ is one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” would you join the program? Do celebrity endorsements affect whether or not you buy something?

I believe in the @weightwatchers program so much I decided to invest, join the Board, and partner in #wwfamily evolution. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kerry Washington NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Kerry Washington attends AOL Build Presents Kerry Washington at AOL Studios In New York on September 25, 2015 in New York City.

Kerry Washington NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Kerry Washington attends AOL Build Presents Kerry Washington at AOL Studios In New York on September 25, 2015 in New York City.

Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Zoe Saldana attend go90 Sneak Peek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Zoe Saldana attends go90 Sneak Peek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Cisley Saldana Nazario, Mariel Saldana Nazario & Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Cisley Saldana Nazario, Mariel Saldana Nazario and actress Zoe Saldana attend go90 Sneak Peek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Oprah Winfrey & Barbara Walters NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters attend the David Geffen Hall Renaming Ceremony & The New York Philharmonic's 2015-16 Opening Gala Concert at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2015 in New York City.

Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters & Gayle King NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters, and Gayle King attend the David Geffen Hall Renaming Ceremony & The New York Philharmonic's 2015-16 Opening Gala Concert at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2015 in New York City. Angela Simmons ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Angela Simmons attends a Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on September 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angela Simmons ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Angela Simmons attends a Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on September 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angela Simmons & Young Joc ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Angela Simmons and Young Joc attend a Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on September 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Missy Elliott NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Missy Elliott poses backstage at the hit musical 'Hamilton' on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on September 24, 2015 in New York City.

Missy Elliott NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Missy Elliott poses backstage at the hit musical 'Hamilton' on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on September 24, 2015 in New York City. Rihanna LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Rihanna is seen at LAX. on September 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

TI and Tyrese attend the premiere of BET original news documentary 'Ali: The People's Champ' during UrbanWorld Film Festival on September 23, 2015 in New York City.

David Banner, Chike Ozah, Gabrielle Glore, Coodie Simmons, Tyrese Gibson, TI & Marc Lamont Hill attend the premiere of BET original news documentary 'Ali: The People's Champ' during UrbanWorld Film Festival on September 23, 2015 in New York City.

Anthony Anderson NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Anthony Anderson attends AOL Build Presents 'black-ish' at AOL Studios In New York on September 23, 2015 in New York City. Timbaland ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: Producer Timbaland attends 'Empire' season 2 viewing party at Suite Lounge on September 23, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Oprah Invests Nearly $50 Million In Rebranding “Weight Watchers” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com