Oprah Invests Nearly $50 Million In Rebranding “Weight Watchers”

Will you join the program? Do celebrity endorsements affect whether or not you buy something?

45th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Over the past three decades, Oprah Winfrey has been candid about her struggles with weight loss and body image. Two months ago, the 61-year-old began using the Weight Watchers app as a means to shed some pounds. Lady O loves the program so much, that she’s purchased 10% of the company for a mere $43 million!

Oprah has also given Weight Watchers permission to use her image and likeness in commercials and products. At that cost, we’re surprised the billionaire didn’t get at least 25% of the company. In the 50 years since the program first began, hundreds if not thousands of other fitness fads as well as the evolution of technology has made Weight Watchers nearly obsolete.

In 2011, a share of Weight Watchers stock was $86.76 earlier this month, a share was only $6.79 that’s a 92% drop according to USA Today. Now with Oprah’s stamp of approval a share of stock is $13.92.

One of the goals of the new partnership with Oprah is “helping people lead a healthier, happier life,” said company President and CEO Jim Chambers in a statement.

Now that Weight Watchers​ is one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” would you join the program? Do celebrity endorsements affect whether or not you buy something?

Oprah Invests Nearly $50 Million In Rebranding “Weight Watchers” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

