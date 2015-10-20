CLOSE
National
Home

Trina Cleverly Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Trina

Another day, another “Hotline Bling” remix.

The baddest bitch, Trina, has a fiery comeback for Drake‘s smash hit “Hotline Bling” with her own clever remix. Knowing that Drake (like most guys) is full of sh*t, Trina calls out dudes who always blame women for their “situationship” problems.

“You in love with a stripper, I’m in love with a Clipper,” raps Trina. “Remember I was the bitch you was slidin’ with/ All the accolades and the accomplishments/ All the time and sweat that I invested in/ Now you acting like I’m some distant chick/ I’m hanging up the line,” she continues.

Oop, Trina put him in his place. Wonder what Drake has to say now?

Take a listen to Trina’s “Hotline Bling” remix below.

14 photos Launch gallery

An Up Close & Personal Look At Drake's New Chick Bernice Burgos

Continue reading Trina Cleverly Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

An Up Close & Personal Look At Drake's New Chick Bernice Burgos

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114612”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114612″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114612″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114612” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Trina Cleverly Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

cool ass covers , drake , Language , New music , trina

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close