Corey Holcomb has some thoughts about James Harden‘s relationship with Khloe Kardashian and how he should go about his position as a side dude. Listen to the audio player to hear Corey’s advice!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Lamar Odom Continues To Improve, Should James Harden Feel Some Type Of Way? [POLL]

RELATED: UPDATE: Lamar Odom Reportedly Wakes Up, Speaks To Khloe Kardashian

RELATED: Is Khloe Kardashian Plotting On James Harden’s New Deal? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bow Wow’s Words Of Wisdom To James Harden [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-interviews/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1603245View gallery

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Corey Holcomb On How James Harden Should Play His Position As Khloe Kardashian’s Side Dude [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted October 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: