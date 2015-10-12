CLOSE
Oprah Explains What It Means To Be Powerful At Variety Magazine Luncheon

What are you doing today to reach back and be of service to others?

It’s not even ‘Super Soul Sunday’ but Queen Oprah Winfrey is dropping gems. She’s on one of five covers of Variety Magazine honoring powerful women philanthropists. She joins actresses Salma Hayek Pinault, Anna Kendrick, Gwyneth Paltrow and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Variety and Lifetime recently hosted a luncheon for the ladies and Oprah, as always, shared some of her incredible wisdom. The billionaire encouraged attendees to selflessly be of service to others.

“…True philanthropy comes from living from the heart of yourself and giving what you have been given. What we’ve done, you can do. The real empowerment comes when each person leaves this room and makes a decision.”

Having sent several hundred graduates of her Leadership Academy For Girls to college since it’s inception in 2007, Oprah shared that while she’s appreciative for the recognition however, “…The true reward comes from the lives you have been able to touch and you know that you have impacted.”

Another ‘tweetable’ moment in her speech referenced power and influence, “Authentic power is when your personality comes to serve the energy of your soul.”

Whoa! Check out gorgeous pics of Oprah and the fellow honorees below.

Oprah Explains What It Means To Be Powerful At Variety Magazine Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Oprah Winfrey , Oprah's Leadership Academy For Girls , Variety Magazine

