Oprah Explains What It Means To Be Powerful At Variety Magazine Luncheon

It’s not even ‘Super Soul Sunday’ but Queen Oprah Winfrey is dropping gems. She’s on one of five covers of Variety Magazine honoring powerful women philanthropists. She joins actresses Salma Hayek Pinault, Anna Kendrick, Gwyneth Paltrow and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Variety and Lifetime recently hosted a luncheon for the ladies and Oprah, as always, shared some of her incredible wisdom. The billionaire encouraged attendees to selflessly be of service to others.

“…True philanthropy comes from living from the heart of yourself and giving what you have been given. What we’ve done, you can do. The real empowerment comes when each person leaves this room and makes a decision.”

Having sent several hundred graduates of her Leadership Academy For Girls to college since it’s inception in 2007, Oprah shared that while she’s appreciative for the recognition however, “…The true reward comes from the lives you have been able to touch and you know that you have impacted.”

Another ‘tweetable’ moment in her speech referenced power and influence, “Authentic power is when your personality comes to serve the energy of your soul.”

Whoa! Check out gorgeous pics of Oprah and the fellow honorees below.

Kerry Washington NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Kerry Washington attends AOL Build Presents Kerry Washington at AOL Studios In New York on September 25, 2015 in New York City.

Kerry Washington NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Kerry Washington attends AOL Build Presents Kerry Washington at AOL Studios In New York on September 25, 2015 in New York City.

Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Zoe Saldana attend go90 Sneak Peek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Zoe Saldana attends go90 Sneak Peek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Cisley Saldana Nazario, Mariel Saldana Nazario & Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Cisley Saldana Nazario, Mariel Saldana Nazario and actress Zoe Saldana attend go90 Sneak Peek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Oprah Winfrey & Barbara Walters NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters attend the David Geffen Hall Renaming Ceremony & The New York Philharmonic's 2015-16 Opening Gala Concert at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2015 in New York City.

Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters & Gayle King NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters, and Gayle King attend the David Geffen Hall Renaming Ceremony & The New York Philharmonic's 2015-16 Opening Gala Concert at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2015 in New York City. Angela Simmons ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Angela Simmons attends a Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on September 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angela Simmons ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Angela Simmons attends a Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on September 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angela Simmons & Young Joc ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Angela Simmons and Young Joc attend a Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on September 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Missy Elliott NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Missy Elliott poses backstage at the hit musical 'Hamilton' on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on September 24, 2015 in New York City.

Missy Elliott NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Missy Elliott poses backstage at the hit musical 'Hamilton' on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on September 24, 2015 in New York City. Rihanna LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Rihanna is seen at LAX. on September 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

TI and Tyrese attend the premiere of BET original news documentary 'Ali: The People's Champ' during UrbanWorld Film Festival on September 23, 2015 in New York City.

David Banner, Chike Ozah, Gabrielle Glore, Coodie Simmons, Tyrese Gibson, TI & Marc Lamont Hill (L – R) David Banner, Chike Ozah, Gabrielle Glore, Coodie Simmons, Tyrese Gibson, TI, and Marc Lamont Hill attend the premiere of BET original news documentary 'Ali: The People's Champ' during UrbanWorld Film Festival on September 23, 2015 in New York City.

Anthony Anderson NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Anthony Anderson attends AOL Build Presents 'black-ish' at AOL Studios In New York on September 23, 2015 in New York City. Timbaland ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: Producer Timbaland attends 'Empire' season 2 viewing party at Suite Lounge on September 23, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. 