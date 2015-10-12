Congrats! Ayesha Curry May Be Hosting Her Own Show On ‘The Cooking Channel’

We’re proud of Ayesha Curry for carving out her own lane and being an independent woman outside of her marriage to Golden State Warrior MVP Steph Curry.
She previously said she sacrificed her dream of becoming an actress to be a mother to the couples three-year-old daughter, Riley (and now three-month-old Ryan)
The 26-year-old has a successful cooking and lifestyle blog, Little Lights Of Mine. She also has a show, “Cooking With The Curry’s” on a local NBC Bay area affiliate. Now, Ayesha’s series is going national! She posted a photo on her Instagram page with her hand under the banner for The Cooking Channel with the caption, “Exciting things ahead! I love my @flutieentertainment team!!!”
And it only took a moment to head over to the Flutie Entertainment website where Ayehsa is listed as one of their “Influencers” and her bio says, “[she] has another cooking show, based on her blog, currently in development.”
So there’s your confirmation! Congrats Ayesha! We hope you can make your acting dreams come true!
Source:Instagram
1 of 24
1. Riley & Ryan
Just when you thought the Curry family couldn't get any cuter, they posted the first official photos of Riley and the new addition Ryan. so cute!
Source:Instagram
2 of 24
2. Riley Feeds Baby Ryan
Does this pic just melt your heart?
Source:Instagram
3 of 24
3. Riley Curry Turns 3 & Celebrates With The Nae Nae
Go Riley!
Source:Instagram
4 of 24
4. Riley Is A Vision In Green
This is the cutest pic ever.
5 of 24
5. Riley Curry's Adorable Victory Dance
Go Riley! After daddy's game-one victory in the finals, baby girl showed off her excitement with this adorable dance!
6 of 24
6. Riley Wishes Daddy Good Luck
Doesn't that make your heart melt?
Source:Instagram
7 of 24
7. Riley Curry Steals The Show
Now we all want to know more about her and of course see more pics!
8 of 24
8. Riley's Dancing
We all know Riley is the real star of the family.
9 of 24
9. BRUHHHH!
10 of 24
10. Hide & Seek
11 of 24
11. Someone needs a nap!
12 of 24
12. Hold My Gum!
13 of 24
13. Those eyes!
Source:Instagram
14 of 24
14. #NBA// Even if you don't give a whit about basketball take a moment this morn to enjoy the adorableness that was MVP player #StephenCurry's two-year old daughter #RileyCurry at his team's press conference last night. She is lighting up social media cuz she stole the show! If you do watch basketball, you already know the entire Curry fam is a beautiful thing to behold. Riley is just the latest attraction.
Source:Instagram
15 of 24
15. Tough night in LA but who can't smile afterwards seeing my Baby girl had the exclusives on last night! Ice-Cold ClutchFit Drives. #RileyEditions
Source:Instagram
16 of 24
16. Blessed to spend Resurrection Sunday with my family at True Love Worship. Coach Jackson bought a great word! @ishiboolovesyou
Source:Instagram
17 of 24
17. Mood: #RileyCurry lol so sleepy 😍
Source:Instagram
18 of 24
18. #family
Source:Instagram
19 of 24
19. 🏀❤ #stephcurry #rileycurry #dellcurry #likefatherlikeson #basketball
Source:Instagram
20 of 24
20. Pumpkin Patch kind of Day with my ladies! I got a nice workout in following baby girl through the bounce mazes! #strawberry
Source:Instagram
21 of 24
21. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from the Curry family. A lot to be thankful for…
Source:Instagram
22 of 24
22. #RileyCurry 😭❤️
Source:Instagram
23 of 24
23. @wardell30's daughter is the cutest! #rileycurry
Source:Instagram
24 of 24
24. Been too good!
