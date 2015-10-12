CLOSE
Radio One
Congrats! Ayesha Curry May Be Hosting Her Own Show On ‘The Cooking Channel’

Mrs. Curry is an ideal example of a 'basketball wife'. We love her hustle and her grind!

Ayesha Curry

Source: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

We’re proud of Ayesha Curry for carving out her own lane and being an independent woman outside of her marriage to Golden State Warrior MVP Steph Curry.

She previously said she sacrificed her dream of becoming an actress to be a mother to the couples three-year-old daughter, Riley (and now three-month-old Ryan)

The 26-year-old has a successful cooking and lifestyle blog, Little Lights Of Mine. She also has a show, “Cooking With The Curry’s” on a local NBC Bay area affiliate. Now, Ayesha’s series is going national! She posted a photo on her Instagram page with her hand under the banner for The Cooking Channel with the caption, “Exciting things ahead! I love my @flutieentertainment team!!!”

And it only took a moment to head over to the Flutie Entertainment website where Ayehsa is listed as one of their “Influencers” and her bio says, “[she] has another cooking show, based on her blog, currently in development.”

So there’s your confirmation! Congrats Ayesha! We hope you can make your acting dreams come true!

Instagram Photo

Congrats! Ayesha Curry May Be Hosting Her Own Show On ‘The Cooking Channel’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

