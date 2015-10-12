Little Royalty lights up her daddy’s life.
Chris Brown and his mini-me hit the zoo together on Friday, kicking off their weekend with some of the most adorable pictures we’ve seen of the daddy-daughter duo so far.
Holding her tight while they said hello to a giraffe, Breezy looked like he needed nothing more to feel at peace in the moment.
Some kids are frightened by large animals, but not Royalty – maybe the silly giraffe won the cute tot over when he stuck out his tongue.
Fatherhood looks good on Breezy. Check out photos of Chris and Royalty enjoying the sights and climbing trees together above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
1. God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
2. 👑
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
3. Her…❤️
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
4. Hi Royalty
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
5. Royalty is pretty in pink.
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. Just kicking it.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
7. Hair wrapped and still adorable.
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
8. Smile.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
9. 🙊😻
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. Fresher than you💨
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
11. Royalty is flawless.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. Beautiful in black.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
13. Half Puerto Rican.
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
14. We like fries too.
Source:Instagram
15 of 18
15. Up close and personal.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
16. Royalty's thumb thumb is yum yum.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
17. Mommy and daughter being fabulous.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. Royalty 😻
Daddy & Me: Chris Brown & Royalty Had A Very Close Encounter With A Silly Giraffe At The Zoo was originally published on globalgrind.com