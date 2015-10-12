CLOSE
National
Daddy & Me: Chris Brown & Royalty Had A Very Close Encounter With A Silly Giraffe At The Zoo

Instagram Photo

Little Royalty lights up her daddy’s life.

Chris Brown and his mini-me hit the zoo together on Friday, kicking off their weekend with some of the most adorable pictures we’ve seen of the daddy-daughter duo so far.

Instagram Photo

Holding her tight while they said hello to a giraffe, Breezy looked like he needed nothing more to feel at peace in the moment.

Instagram Photo

Some kids are frightened by large animals, but not Royalty – maybe the silly giraffe won the cute tot over when he stuck out his tongue.

Fatherhood looks good on Breezy. Check out photos of Chris and Royalty enjoying the sights and climbing trees together above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Daddy & Me: Chris Brown & Royalty Had A Very Close Encounter With A Silly Giraffe At The Zoo was originally published on globalgrind.com

animals , Chris Brown , Daddy and daughter time , Daughter , Royalty Brown , zoo

Photos
