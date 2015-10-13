CLOSE
Radio One
Good News and Bad News For Fans Of Halle Berry

The veteran actress is taking creative control of her career by producing her next series.

God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We have some good news and some bad news for fans of Halle Berry. Her CBS, sci-fi series, Extant was just cancelled after two seasons. Now for the good news, the Oscar winner has a two-year over all picture deal with the network meaning she has another series already in the works.

Berry will executive produce the upcoming drama, Legalease. According the Deadline, the plot is as follows: “…A biracial lawyer from Chicago who follows a case to New Orleans, where she finds herself partnering with a good ol’ boy white attorney while working in a very particular justice system that will ultimately expose the biases we all harbor.”

Even though we’re far from a “post-racial society” in 2015, why does the fact that the lawyer is mixed race have to be a selling point of the show? Emphasizing that it’s set in New Orleans also does the city no favors in making it seem as if it’s still the “Jim Crow South”.

Sigh, we hope writer of Legalease, Steven Lichtman is taking notes from Viola Davis’ How To Get Away With Murder character, Annalise Keating who is first a bad-ass attorney that who’s unbeatable at her job and secondly a bad-ass black woman. Maybe Legalease will address race relations in more complex and creative way with it’s “biracial lawyer”.

Halle’s next film, Kidnapped about, hits theatres February 26, 2016.

Happy Birthday Halle Berry: This Is 49

Good News and Bad News For Fans Of Halle Berry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Extant , Halle Berry , Legallease

