Floyd Mayweather Loses Four Luxury Cars To Trailer Fire

Floyd Mayweather just suffered from the epitome of rich people problems.

While being transported from Las Vegas to Miami, Floyd’s two Rolls-Royces― one Bentley and a custom Jeep― burned up in a trailer fire while in Phoenix. Details on the fire have yet to be released, but Arizona State Troopers have confirmed the incident and reassured residents that no one was injured.

TMZ Sports has footage of the very expensive blaze that occurred while under the watch of Fusion Luxury Sports, which is the company that always helps out with Floyd’s car needs.

Though somewhat tragic, it’s probably a great excuse for Floyd to cop a few new cars.

was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted October 12, 2015

