Willow Smith and Chance The Rapper get deep in a new interview.
Brought to you by The FADER and Vitamin Water, both rising stars are seen chopping it up before hitting the stage for the final #Uncapped show. It’s easy to see that Willow and Chance clicked right off the bat. From discussing relationships between siblings, to being creative, this is sure to be a great start to their friendship.
During the interview, Chance tells Willow how much he’d love to be a part of the Smith family and asks if she thinks her father Will Smith will adopt him. Willow responded, “If you really talked to him and were like, ‘Man, I just really want in the fam’, I really feel like he would.”
Watch the two exchange good vibes above and stay tuned for more from Willow and Chance.
SOURCE: FADER | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Watch Willow Smith & Chance The Rapper Discuss Family, Creativity, & Hustle was originally published on globalgrind.com