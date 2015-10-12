CLOSE
National
Home

COOL ASS COVERS: Ciara Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Along with her styleCiara continues to push the envelope with her music.

The Jackie singer demonstrates how versatile she can be with a cover of the classic “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones. The moody track was premiered on RollingStone.com, where she discussed covering the rock song, as well as her latest music.

When asked about wanting to lend her voice to the hit, Ciara said, “This would be an honor. I had never thought to cover this song. It was never on my radar to cover it, but when the opportunity came along, I was very thrilled, because I love what the producer Adrianne Gonzales did.

Listen to Ciara’s cover below and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

SEE MORE:

Ciara Admits Not Having Sex With Russell Wilson Is “Hard”

Ciara Teases Having Baby With Russell Wilson: “We Discuss A Lot Of Things”

36 photos Launch gallery

Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments

Continue reading COOL ASS COVERS: Ciara Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” (NEW MUSIC)

Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112237”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112237″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112237″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112237” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

COOL ASS COVERS: Ciara Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

ciara , cool ass covers , New music , Paint It Black , The Rolling Stones

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close