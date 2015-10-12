CLOSE
National
Tichina Arnold Proves Your Kids Are Never Too Old To Be Reprimanded On “Survivor’s Remorse”

In an exclusive clip from Starz's hit show, Survivor's Remorse, Cassie and M-Chuck have an incredible war of words.

Survivor's Remorse cast

Mothers and daughters are never too old to get into spats. In an exclusive clip from Starz’s hit show, Survivor’s Remorse, Cassie (Tichina Arnold) and M-Chuck (Erica Ash), have an incredible war of words.

We all know M-Chuck has a temper, and she displays it over and over again in just about every episode, but she usually keeps it under wraps when dealing with her mother. Because of her anger issues, she’s been forced to head to therapy to get under control. And the way most therapy sessions go, issues from the past bubble to the surface.

Everything boiled over when M-Chuck and Cassie argued over who was more responsible during Cam’s childhood and made more of an impact. This struck a nerve with Cassie, who felt like her daughter was being disrespectful. Peep the exclusive scene below.

Survivor’s Remorse airs Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. on Starz.

PHOTO CREDIT: Starz

31 Most Underrated Black Actresses In Hollywood (PHOTOS)

Tichina Arnold Proves Your Kids Are Never Too Old To Be Reprimanded On “Survivor’s Remorse” was originally published on globalgrind.com

