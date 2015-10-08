LeBron James Is Out Here Taking Selfies During Preseason Games

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.jsThe NBA preseason is here, but no one really cares that much until its the regular season and the games actually count. The same goes for the players who’re actually on court. LeBron James is getting ready to make his way back to the Finals, but he’s just chilling and taking selfies with fans during games.

During a ref review, about 30 kids rushed down an aisle to where LeBron was sitting at the scorer’s table & LeBron posed for a group selfie — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 8, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Cavaliers play their first game of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 28 against the Grizzlies.

