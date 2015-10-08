Cute Baby Alert! Steph And Ayesha Curry Show Off Their New Daughter, Ryan!

Get ready to say, “Awwwww!” One of our favorite couples, Steph and Ayesha Curry have just shared the absolute cutest picture of their new daughter Ryan!

We love Ayesha’s cooking series for her blog, “Little Lights of Mine”. While most of us are buying honey at the store, can you believe the Curry family is harvesting their own?

And Ayesha dressed her three-month-old in a honeycomb onesie! Check out the family learning how to uncap frames of honey from over 40,000 bees. And get ready to have baby fever with some of our favorite pics of their newest edition that are sure to make you smile!

