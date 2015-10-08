“Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar

Lion Lives Matter. You absolutely can’t pretend to be Cecil The Lion for Halloween without getting ripped a new one on social media.
Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson found out the hard way when she showed off her hot new holiday costume on Instagram, along with the following caption:
“Help! Can’t decide on my Halloween costume this year! What do you guys think of this cecil the lion costume? @yandy #thanksyandy #halloweencostume.”
If you don’t know, Cecil was a prized African lion poached and killed by a tourist dentist this summer. The act incited a massive amount of hatred and online discussion. That didn’t stop costume creators from trying to make bank off the incident, however.
Ashley felt the wrath of #WhiteInstagram, animals lovers, and like-minds, saying things like, ”It’s a shame lions can’t wear dead ignorant humans as costumes. Totally unaware douche.” Another person went off: “You’re actually a f*cking idiot. Yay let me dress up as a horribly murdered animal and make it sexy! That’s so cute! Get a f*cking clue you idiot.”
Ashley edited her caption, but left the picture up. It’s totally OK to bully a human being, but not OK to dress up like a dead lion? What do you think?
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Cast Of "Pretty Little Liars" Style Transformations (PHOTOS)
Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images
1 of 23
1. Lucy Hale – Then
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2 of 23
2. Lucy Hale – Now
Source:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
3 of 23
3. Lucy Hale – Now
Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
4 of 23
4. Lucy Hale – Now
Source:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
5 of 23
5. Shay Mitchell – Then
Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images
6 of 23
6. Shay Mitchell – Now
Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
7 of 23
7. Shay Mitchell – Now
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
8 of 23
8. Shay Mitchell – Now
Source:Jason Merritt/Getty Images
9 of 23
9. Ashley Benson – Then
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
10 of 23
10. Ashley Benson – Now
Source:Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
11 of 23
11. Ashley Benson – Now
Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
12 of 23
12. Ashley Benson – Now
Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images
13 of 23
13. Troian Bellisario – Then
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
14 of 23
14. Troian Bellisario – Now
Source:Angela Weiss/Getty Images
15 of 23
15. Troian Bellisario – Now
Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
16 of 23
16. Troian Bellisario – Now
Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images
17 of 23
17. Sasha Pieterse – Then
Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
18 of 23
18. Sasha Pieterse – Now
Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images
19 of 23
19. Sasha Pieterse – Now
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
20 of 23
20. Sasha Pieterse – Now
Source:Kevin Winter/Getty Images
21 of 23
21. The Cast – Then
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
22 of 23
22. The Cast – Now
Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images
23 of 23
23. The Cast – Now
“Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar was originally published on globalgrind.com