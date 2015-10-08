CLOSE
National
Home

“Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar

You absolutely can't pretend to be Cecil The Lion for Halloween without getting ripped a new one on social media.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Lion Lives Matter. You absolutely can’t pretend to be Cecil The Lion for Halloween without getting ripped a new one on social media.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson found out the hard way when she showed off her hot new holiday costume on Instagram, along with the following caption:

“Help! Can’t decide on my Halloween costume this year! What do you guys think of this cecil the lion costume? @yandy #thanksyandy #halloweencostume.”

If you don’t know, Cecil was a prized African lion poached and killed by a tourist dentist this summer. The act incited a massive amount of hatred and online discussion. That didn’t stop costume creators from trying to make bank off the incident, however.

Ashley felt the wrath of #WhiteInstagram, animals lovers, and like-minds, saying things like, ”It’s a shame lions can’t wear dead ignorant humans as costumes. Totally unaware douche.” Another person went off: “You’re actually a f*cking idiot. Yay let me dress up as a horribly murdered animal and make it sexy! That’s so cute! Get a f*cking clue you idiot.”

Ashley edited her caption, but left the picture up. It’s totally OK to bully a human being, but not OK to dress up like a dead lion? What do you think?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

23 photos Launch gallery

Cast Of "Pretty Little Liars" Style Transformations (PHOTOS)

Continue reading “Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar

Cast Of "Pretty Little Liars" Style Transformations (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111662”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111662″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111662″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111662” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

“Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar was originally published on globalgrind.com

animals , ashley benson , Cecil the lion , Costumes , halloween , What NOT to Wear

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close