“Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar

Lion Lives Matter. You absolutely can’t pretend to be Cecil The Lion for Halloween without getting ripped a new one on social media.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson found out the hard way when she showed off her hot new holiday costume on Instagram, along with the following caption:

“Help! Can’t decide on my Halloween costume this year! What do you guys think of this cecil the lion costume? @yandy #thanksyandy #halloweencostume.”

If you don’t know, Cecil was a prized African lion poached and killed by a tourist dentist this summer. The act incited a massive amount of hatred and online discussion. That didn’t stop costume creators from trying to make bank off the incident, however.

Ashley felt the wrath of #WhiteInstagram, animals lovers, and like-minds, saying things like, ”It’s a shame lions can’t wear dead ignorant humans as costumes. Totally unaware douche.” Another person went off: “You’re actually a f*cking idiot. Yay let me dress up as a horribly murdered animal and make it sexy! That’s so cute! Get a f*cking clue you idiot.”

Ashley edited her caption, but left the picture up. It’s totally OK to bully a human being, but not OK to dress up like a dead lion? What do you think?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

23 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111662”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111662″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111662″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111662” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Cast Of "Pretty Little Liars" Style Transformations (PHOTOS) Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images 1 of 23 1. Lucy Hale – Then Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 2 of 23 2. Lucy Hale – Now Source:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 3 of 23 3. Lucy Hale – Now Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images 4 of 23 4. Lucy Hale – Now Source:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images 5 of 23 5. Shay Mitchell – Then Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images 6 of 23 6. Shay Mitchell – Now Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images 7 of 23 7. Shay Mitchell – Now Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 8 of 23 8. Shay Mitchell – Now Source:Jason Merritt/Getty Images 9 of 23 9. Ashley Benson – Then Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 10 of 23 10. Ashley Benson – Now Source:Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines 11 of 23 11. Ashley Benson – Now Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images 12 of 23 12. Ashley Benson – Now Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images 13 of 23 13. Troian Bellisario – Then Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 14 of 23 14. Troian Bellisario – Now Source:Angela Weiss/Getty Images 15 of 23 15. Troian Bellisario – Now Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images 16 of 23 16. Troian Bellisario – Now Source:Valerie Macon/Getty Images 17 of 23 17. Sasha Pieterse – Then Source:Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images 18 of 23 18. Sasha Pieterse – Now Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images 19 of 23 19. Sasha Pieterse – Now Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 20 of 23 20. Sasha Pieterse – Now Source:Kevin Winter/Getty Images 21 of 23 21. The Cast – Then Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 22 of 23 22. The Cast – Now Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images 23 of 23 23. The Cast – Now Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111662”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111662″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111662″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111662” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading “Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar Cast Of "Pretty Little Liars" Style Transformations (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111662”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111662″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111662″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111662” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

“Sexy” Cecil The Lion Is A No-Go For Halloween, Just Ask This Pretty Little Liar was originally published on globalgrind.com