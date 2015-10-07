CLOSE
National
'Empire' Star Grace Gealey Finally Acknowledges Engagement To Co-Star Trai Byers

Season 2 of Empire has most of us hooked, but before this season premiered, fans were stunned when stars Grace Gealey and Trai Byers reportedly got engaged.

The adorable couple, who work together on the series, were reported to be engaged to each other this summer, but have kept things very hush-hush since.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Gealey, who plays Anika Calhoun on Empire, finally recognized her engagement while sitting with the hosts of FABLife.

Sharing her thoughts on having a romance with a person you work with, she revealed that she believes it would be best if both are invested, rather than leaving it to just be a fling.

She then shows off her engagement bling to the hosts, and the audience goes nuts. See the adorable video of Grace above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

'Empire' Star Grace Gealey Finally Acknowledges Engagement To Co-Star Trai Byers was originally published on globalgrind.com

