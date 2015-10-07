CLOSE
National
Listen To A Demo Version Of Kurt Cobain’s “Sappy” (NEW MUSIC)

Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA

Another day, another unreleased Kurt Cobain demo.

With the DVD release of Kurt Cobain’s unauthorized documentary Montage Of Heck just a few weeks away, a demo version of personal recording “Sappy” has hit the ‘net. The Brett Morgan-curated film features 200 hours of home recordings from over 100 cassette tapes.

The deluxe version of the Montage of Heck box package will feature 48 minutes of bonus interviews, the 31-track deluxe soundtrack on CD and cassette, a 160-page hardbound book, a puzzle, a movie poster, postcards, and a bookmark. To pre-order the super deluxe version of Montage Of Heck, click here.

Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings will be released on November 13. Listen to “Sappy” below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

15 Celebrities Who Rocked Crazy Hair Colors

Listen To A Demo Version Of Kurt Cobain’s “Sappy” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

kurt cobain , music news , New music , Nirvana

