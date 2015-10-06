CLOSE
National
Jussie Smollett Sets The Record Straight About Michael Sam Relationship Rumors

TMZ caught up with Smollett to get to the bottom of the rumors.

Black AIDS Institute 2015 Heroes In The Struggle Reception Gala Reception And Awards Ceremony

Empire star Jussie Smollett and former pro-football player Michael Sam have been seen together quite a few times lately. TMZ caught up with Smollett to get to the bottom of the rumors.

When asked about Michael – who just broke up with his fiancé Vito Cammisano – Jussie replied, “That’s the homie right there,” squashing all thoughts of a budding romance.

The “Keep Your Money” crooner also responded to 50 Cent’s recent critiques of his FOX show, claiming it’s become “extra gay.” Jussie – who came out as gay last spring – took the high road, giving a nod to 50’s hit Starz show, Power, saying he watched the last season right along with everybody else.

Empire has just taken a ratings dip for the first time since the show premiered, but being as it was only the second episode in the season, there’s still room for improvement. Watch Jussie’s TMZ encounter here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Jussie Smollett Sets The Record Straight About Michael Sam Relationship Rumors was originally published on globalgrind.com

