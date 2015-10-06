Will Smith Talks New Music, Announces Tour With DJ Jazzy Jeff & Strongly Hints At ‘Bad Boys II’ Sequel

Will Smith released his first musical offering in over a decade last week when he let loose his remix to Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta.”

In light of the track’s release, Will Smith stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to open up a little more about his forthcoming musical plans.

“I’m definitely interested in pushing the envelope of spitting, I’m gonna keep giving it a shot up until I’m 70 or 80-years-old,” Will Smith says. “I’m pretty much popping in the studio every day. I’m looking for artists to collaborate with and I’m just trying to still find that voice. I have so many things that I wanna say and I’m struggling with saying them in a way that fit the flavor of music that I tend to like. I’ve probably recorded 30 songs, I have six or seven that I really, really like.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Will Smith revealed that he plans to go on a world tour with long-time collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“I’m pretty certain I’m going on tour,” Smith says. “[DJ Jazzy] Jeff and I actually never have done a full tour. I was always on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I was always either making a movie, so we’ve never actually done a full tour. So I’m looking this summer to be the first time that we go out on a full world tour.”

Lastly, Smith strongly hinted at the release of a new Bad Boys film, which would act as a sequel to 2003’s Bad Boys II.

“There is a very, very, very strong possibility that you will be seeing a Bad Boys within the next 12-16 months.”

Will Smith’s interview with Beats 1 can be viewed below:

