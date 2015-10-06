CLOSE
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Planning To Reunite For Their First World Tour

It may be 20 years overdue, but The Fresh Prince and his DJ might finally do a world tour together.

During an interview earlier this week, Will Smith sat down for a lengthy conversation with Zane Lowe for his Beats 1 radio show, and he spoke on his upcoming musical pursuits.

After releasing his first rap verse in 10 years this past weekend, the I Am Legend actor revealed that he is already recording tons of new music, and wants to do a full world tour with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Will explained, “I’m pretty much poppin’ in the studio everyday and I’m looking for artists to collaborate with,” Smith said. ” I’ve probably recorded 30 songs. I have six or seven that I really like.”

He then revealed the plans for the tour, which could come next summer, stating, “Jeff and I actually have never done a full tour,” Smith said. “So this summer will be the first time we go out on a full world tour.”

How amazing would it be to see Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith come to a city near you?

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Planning To Reunite For Their First World Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com

