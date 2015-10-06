Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Planning To Reunite For Their First World Tour

It may be 20 years overdue, but The Fresh Prince and his DJ might finally do a world tour together.
During an interview earlier this week, Will Smith sat down for a lengthy conversation with Zane Lowe for his Beats 1 radio show, and he spoke on his upcoming musical pursuits.
After releasing his first rap verse in 10 years this past weekend, the I Am Legend actor revealed that he is already recording tons of new music, and wants to do a full world tour with DJ Jazzy Jeff.
Will explained, “I’m pretty much poppin’ in the studio everyday and I’m looking for artists to collaborate with,” Smith said. ” I’ve probably recorded 30 songs. I have six or seven that I really like.”
He then revealed the plans for the tour, which could come next summer, stating, “Jeff and I actually have never done a full tour,” Smith said. “So this summer will be the first time we go out on a full world tour.”
How amazing would it be to see Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith come to a city near you?
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years
Source:SplashNews
1 of 27
1. Crazy In Love
Source:SplashNews
2 of 27
2. A Little Ass Palming…
Source:SplashNews
3 of 27
3. Love & Laughs
Source:SplashNews
4 of 27
4. Carpet Kisses
Source:SplashNews
5 of 27
5. Jada's Knight In Shining Armor.
Source:Getty
6 of 27
6. Couples That Attend Sporting Events Together…Stay Together.
Source:Getty
7 of 27
7. Fresh
Source:Getty
8 of 27
8. Love So Deep
Source:Getty
9 of 27
9. Fixing Her Man
Source:Getty
10 of 27
10. Grammy Glam
Source:Getty
11 of 27
11. Traveling Lovers
Source:Getty
12 of 27
12. Such A Beautiful Couple
Source:Getty
13 of 27
13. Family Time
Source:Getty
14 of 27
14. Throwback
Source:Getty
15 of 27
15. King & Queen
Source:Getty
16 of 27
16. XoXo
Source:Getty
17 of 27
17. Red Carpet Ready
Source:Getty
18 of 27
18. Jokes
Source:Getty
19 of 27
19. Black Girls Rock Red Carpet
Source:Getty
20 of 27
20. Black Couples Rock
Source:Getty
21 of 27
21. Family
Source:Getty
22 of 27
22. Out & About
Source:Getty
23 of 27
23. Remember When?
Source:Getty
24 of 27
24. Perfect Smiles
Source:Getty
25 of 27
25. Car Laughs
Source:Getty
26 of 27
26. Cheering On Trey
Source:Getty
27 of 27
27. Fun & Games
