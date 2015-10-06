Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

Amber Rose successfully pulled off her Slut Walk to raise awareness against sexual harassment in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looks like it also helped mend fences with her baby daddy and ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

The Blacc Hollywood rapper and the Sister Code actress posted up for a picture captioned “Still Ballin’.”

It was a cute moment that Amber shared after forgiving Wiz for saying she was nothing but a stripper live on stage. The clip of Amber breaking down in tears went viral this weekend, but this was a warm moment from a successful event that had everyone talking. Good and bad.

As for what’s next for Amber, she just did a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine, the same publication that had Kim K. posing completely nude. Should be popping.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110670”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110670” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles Source:Instagram 1 of 15 1. And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy #FuckYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming Source:Splash 2 of 15 2. Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles. Source:Splash 3 of 15 3. Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk. Source:Splash 4 of 15 4. Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk. Source:Splash 5 of 15 5. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca. Source:Splash 6 of 15 6. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca. Source:Splash 7 of 15 7. Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk. Source:Splash 8 of 15 8. Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk. Source:Splash 9 of 15 9. Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk. Source:Instagram 10 of 15 10. Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk Source:Instagram 11 of 15 11. #amberroseslutwalk Source:Instagram 12 of 15 12. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍🙌 Source:Instagram 13 of 15 13. Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍 Source:Instagram 14 of 15 14. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍 Source:Instagram 15 of 15 15. Kisses from Muva. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110670”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110670” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110670”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110670” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk was originally published on globalgrind.com