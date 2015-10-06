CLOSE
National
Home

Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Amber Rose successfully pulled off her Slut Walk to raise awareness against sexual harassment in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looks like it also helped mend fences with her baby daddy and ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

The Blacc Hollywood rapper and the Sister Code actress posted up for a picture captioned “Still Ballin’.”

It was a cute moment that Amber shared after forgiving Wiz for saying she was nothing but a stripper live on stage. The clip of Amber breaking down in tears went viral this weekend, but this was a warm moment from a successful event that had everyone talking. Good and bad.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for what’s next for Amber, she just did a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine, the same publication that had Kim K. posing completely nude. Should be popping.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

15 photos Launch gallery

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Continue reading Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110670”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110670” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk was originally published on globalgrind.com

amber rose , couples , Slut Walk , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close