Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

Amber Rose successfully pulled off her Slut Walk to raise awareness against sexual harassment in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looks like it also helped mend fences with her baby daddy and ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.
The Blacc Hollywood rapper and the Sister Code actress posted up for a picture captioned “Still Ballin’.”
It was a cute moment that Amber shared after forgiving Wiz for saying she was nothing but a stripper live on stage. The clip of Amber breaking down in tears went viral this weekend, but this was a warm moment from a successful event that had everyone talking. Good and bad.
As for what’s next for Amber, she just did a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine, the same publication that had Kim K. posing completely nude. Should be popping.
Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles
And it begins #amberroseslutwalk
Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk.
Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk.
Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk.
Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk.
Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk.
Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk
#amberroseslutwalk
#amberroseslutwalk
Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk
#amberroseslutwalk
Kisses from Muva.
