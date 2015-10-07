What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: SNL Promotes Sasheer Zamata, & More

Season 41 of Saturday Night Live premiered over the weekend with Miley Cyrus as the host and musical guest. The opening credits also revealed the promotion of Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Sasheer Zamata to the part of repertory players.
The cast lineup on SNL’s website has also been updated and displays their new promotions. Congrats!
Ridley Scott‘s 3-D space epic The Martian dominated the box office this weekend, raking in $55 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The film became Matt Damon‘s second-biggest U.S. opening ever. The animated sequel Hotel Transylvania 2 dropped to second place with a second-week total of $90.5 million.
AMC is giving fans a look at Season 2 of Fear The Walking Dead with the cast and creators sharing their expectations for the upcoming season.
Check out what the cast members are looking forward to and more in the clip above.
Speaking of FTWD, although the first season of the hit AMC show ended, it’s not over for the undead.
The show’s companion web series, Flight 462, debuted Sunday on AMC.com with one-minute episodes. In the series, a group of passengers experience the outbreak aboard a commercial plane.
The 16-part series is available every week in the AMC Mobile App and on-air during premiere episodes of The Walking Dead.
20 Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return Of Sweater Weather
Source:Splash
1. Drake is the new king of sweaters.
2. And T-Swift is the queen.
3. Ciara's sweater game is next level.
Source:Splash
4. Travi$ Scott keeps a hoodie in tow.
Source:Splash
5. Rih casually paired her white sweater with ripped jeans.
Source:Splash
6. Future added a touch of high fashion with his hoodie.
Source:Getty
7. Meek Mill kept it flashy with his gold chains.
Source:Getty
8. Reese Witherspoon went for a floral look.
Source:Getty
9. SJP rocked a vintage sweater.
Source:Getty
10. Of course Paris Hilton opted for the casual/chic look.
Source:Getty
11. Daddy/daughter sweater gang.
Source:Getty
12. Solange donned a classic turtleneck.
Source:Getty
13. Nicky Hilton wore this adorable Spongebob turtleneck.
Source:Getty
14. Who doesn't love an oversized sweater? Hey, Hilary!
Source:Getty
15. Kendall Jenner went for the tight, fitted sweater look.
Source:Getty
16. Kate Upton looked gorgeous in green.
Source:Getty
17. Hailey Baldwin showed off lengthy legs in her oversized sweater dress.
Source:Splash
18. Miley's sweaters are always fun.
Source:Splash
19. Blac Chyna brought the crop sweater back.
Source:Splash
20. Caitlyn Jenner is ready for sweater weather.
