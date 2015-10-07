CLOSE
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: SNL Promotes Sasheer Zamata, & More

The cast lineup on SNL’s website has also been updated and displays the new promotions.

Season 41 of Saturday Night Live premiered over the weekend with Miley Cyrus as the host and musical guest. The opening credits also revealed the promotion of Kyle MooneyBeck Bennett, and Sasheer Zamata to the part of repertory players.

The cast lineup on SNL’s website has also been updated and displays their new promotions. Congrats!

Matt Damon

Ridley Scott‘s 3-D space epic The Martian dominated the box office this weekend, raking in $55 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The film became Matt Damon‘s second-biggest U.S. opening ever. The animated sequel Hotel Transylvania 2 dropped to second place with a second-week total of $90.5 million.

AMC is giving fans a look at Season 2 of Fear The Walking Dead with the cast and creators sharing their expectations for the upcoming season.

Check out what the cast members are looking forward to and more in the clip above.

Speaking of FTWD, although the first season of the hit AMC show ended, it’s not over for the undead.

The show’s companion web series, Flight 462, debuted Sunday on AMC.com with one-minute episodes. In the series, a group of passengers experience the outbreak aboard a commercial plane.

The 16-part series is available every week in the AMC Mobile App and on-air during premiere episodes of The Walking Dead.

SOURCE: AMC, NBC, Box Office Mojo | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash, Youtube 

