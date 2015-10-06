CLOSE
6 (Pack) God! 15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Day

Who knew that under all of those jazzy grandpa sweaters, Drizzy was hiding a rock hard six-pack?

Instagram Photo

Ever since Drake hit the music scene back in 2009, he’s had the reputation of being a ladies man- but now his body speaks for him before he even gets a chance to lyrically woo the women.

The Back To Back rapper has been linked to everyone from Rihanna to Serena Williams, and we can’t blame the ladies for falling for his unique Drake charm. But who knew that under all of those jazzy grandpa sweaters, Drizzy was hiding a rock hard six-pack?

Instagram Photo

It’s been an amazing year for the Toronto rapper: he snagged the first platinum album of 2015, has a number one collaborative mixtape with Future, and is rumored to be dating the number one tennis player in the world. What better way to honor his contributions to pop culture than to recognize his new dedication to the gym?

Check out our gallery of Drake’s marvelously muscular moments below.

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

6 (Pack) God! 15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
