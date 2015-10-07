Can You Spot A Baby Bump? Beyonce Cuddles Up With Jay Z In New Photo Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Beyonce has been fielding off pregnancy rumors at least once a month over the course of the last year or so, but the latest round of speculation that she’s expecting baby number two seems to be here to stay.
Just under a week after dominating the stage as the headliner for the 2015 Global Citizen Fest in NYC, Mrs. Carter headed west to Las Vegas for a surprise private gig that sent the baby bump theories into over drive. Per the usual, Bey performed in several skin-tight catsuits before an intimate crowd and a handful of photos from the performance had many questioning whether or not a pregnancy announcement is on the horizon.
The Carters have never quite been known to shut down many rumors outright, but the couple did seem to be sending a subtle response to all the new pregnancy speculation with this photo posted to Beyonce’s Instagram yesterday.
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-3c95893a0e4fbdf7f02e11e94261e84c-56147ac408676’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-3c95893a0e4fbdf7f02e11e94261e84c-56147ac408676’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-3c95893a0e4fbdf7f02e11e94261e84c-56147ac408676’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
Can you spot a baby bump in the pic?
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Beyonce Sings Her Heart Out On New Song By Naughty Boy Titled “Runnin (Lose It All)” [Video]
Jay Z, Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne & More To Perform At TidalX Concert In Brooklyn
Beyonce Shuts Down Philly With Sex-Laden Made In America Performance
Which Beyonce Song Are You? [QUIZ]
Can You Spot A Baby Bump? Beyonce Cuddles Up With Jay Z In New Photo Amid Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on theurbandaily.com