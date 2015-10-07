Beyonce has been fielding off pregnancy rumors at least once a month over the course of the last year or so, but the latest round of speculation that she’s expecting baby number two seems to be here to stay.

Just under a week after dominating the stage as the headliner for the 2015 Global Citizen Fest in NYC, Mrs. Carter headed west to Las Vegas for a surprise private gig that sent the baby bump theories into over drive. Per the usual, Bey performed in several skin-tight catsuits before an intimate crowd and a handful of photos from the performance had many questioning whether or not a pregnancy announcement is on the horizon.

The Carters have never quite been known to shut down many rumors outright, but the couple did seem to be sending a subtle response to all the new pregnancy speculation with this photo posted to Beyonce’s Instagram yesterday.

Can you spot a baby bump in the pic?

Can You Spot A Baby Bump? Beyonce Cuddles Up With Jay Z In New Photo Amid Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted October 6, 2015

