Guess Who’s Playing Tamar Braxton in the Toni Braxton Lifetime Biopic?

Lifetime missed the mark with the Aaliyah and Whitney Houston biopics, will they do a better job with Toni Braxton?

Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards - Backstage

Source: Isaac Brekken/BET / Getty

Toni Braxton’s personal and professional life has had a series of ups and downs from being a multi-platinum award winning artist then having to file for bankruptcy multiple times as well as battling lupus. The 47-year-old recently shared her journey in her memoir, “Unbreak My Heart”, which references her 1996 Grammy Award winning ballad.

And now her turbulent career will be depicted in a new lifetime movie also entitled, Unbreak My Heart. A huge part of Toni’s life is her relationship with her four sisters, Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Trina. After four seasons of their WeTV series, Braxton Family Values, Tamar has become the break out star.

The 38-year old is beyond booked. She just released her 3rd album, Calling All Lovers, she’s a host and executive producer of the daytime talk show, The Real. She’s also a contestant and frontrunner on the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

Now we know the actress that will take on Tamar’s huge personality in Toni’s biopic. Meet Tiffany Hines! The 32-year old Ohio native is currently starring on the ABC Family series Stitchers, and she previously had a recurring role in the FOX series Bones.

Lifetime most recently produced Aaliyah’s biopic as well as Whitney Houston’s life story, both of which failed to connect with fans of the late singers. With Toni as one of the projects executive producers and actor Vondie Curtis-Hall directing, we have high expectations for this film!

Check out some pics from Tiffany’s Instagram, do you see the resemblance to Tamar?

Guess Who’s Playing Tamar Braxton in the Toni Braxton Lifetime Biopic? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

