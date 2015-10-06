Earlier this week, Jay Z and Tidal announced that they’ll be bringing the biggest names in music to Brooklyn for a charity concert in celebration of their subscriber count officially reaching “platinum” status with 1 million subscribers.

The all-star line up of performers already included the likes of Prince, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Damian Marley, T.I. and Jay Z himself, and now Pusha T, Travis Scott, Hit Boy and Vic Mensa have also been added to the bill.

Noticeably absent from the list is Roc Nation songstress Rihanna, but given that her rumored boo Travis Scott will now be performing, it might not be too much of a stretch to see her make a surprise appearance. Other superstar artists like Kanye West, J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and Future area also not included in the line up thus far, but fans are hopeful that one or all of them could also surface on stage at some point during the sure-to-be-epic evening. (Drake is also not on the line up but, given what happened the last time he popped up on stage during a live-streamed Tidal event, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be in attendance.)

Pre-sale tickets for the event were made available exclusively for Tidal users on September 30 and went on sale to the general public on October 2, with 100% of the proceeds going toward the New World Foundation.

#Tidalx1020: Tidal Adds 4 More Artists To The Star-Studded Brooklyn Charity Concert Lineup was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted October 6, 2015

