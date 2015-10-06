5 Things You Need To Know About “Quantico” Star Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra might be the hardest working woman in Hollywood. In a short amount of time, she’s been able to secure her spot as one of India’s top leading ladies, was crowned Miss World, and snagged the lead in the hotly anticipated new ABC show, Quantico. While she may boast an impressive fan base (she has over 11 million Twitter followers and counting), her new American fans may not know much about the actress. Here’s some interesting information about the beautiful Priyanka Chopra.

1. She sings.

Priyanka had a flourishing singing career in India, and she even had a hit on the US Billboard charts. In 2013, she recorded a song with Pitbull called “Exotic,” and it made it to number 12 on the dance charts. The video has even been viewed over 72 million times. She previously admitted that she never thought she’d be a singer.

2. Both of her parents are doctors, and she almost made her way into the medical industry as well.

She realized acting was her true calling when she was approached to make films. Priyanka, now 33, made her acting debut in the 2002 flick, Thamizhan. Since then, she’s been in over 50 movies.

3. She was crowned Miss World when she was just 17.

4. She’s trying to break down barriers and stereotypes, one role at a time, and she celebrates being a “self-made woman.”

Priyanka made it clear to Quantico casting that if they wanted her to be part of the show, they could not cast her as a side character. How’s that for sticking to your guns?

In an interview, she also stated: “I can call myself a self-made woman, with the help of my family. I have reached here on my own, and I am very grateful and lucky to have got the opportunity to work with some great filmmakers,” said Priyanka.

5. While she wants to break barriers, Priyanka does not want to be seen as a crossover actress.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained why she hates the term:

“I hate the word crossover, whether it’s for cinema or actors. There is a time and place for everything. At the moment, India is extremely fascinating for the world… I think the west has crossed over to India if you look at the Hollywood studios (such as Fox, Disney, Warner and others) who are producing Indian films. I think what’s happening is an integration of Indian and western cinema. Despite the language barrier, Indian movies have exploded in overseas markets such as Germany and other countries. So in a way, Indian talent is also moving globally given we make so many movies.”

We’re looking forward to seeing Priyanka bust down more doors for women of color.

Quantico airs Sundays on ABC at 10 p.m.

SOURCE: THR | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, ABC

